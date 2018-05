HR Department of the Year Kick Off Breakfast

On Wednesday, May 30, over 100 guests gathered for the HR Department of the Year Breakfast kick-off event hosted by the Rosen Group, Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc, and Trion Group, a Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC Company. The program included a first-look overview from founder Scott Rosen and presentations from past HR Department of the Year recipients. The program was sponsored by Gallagher Benefit Services and Ultimate Software.