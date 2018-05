2018 Opioid Forum: We Can All Help

On Thursday, May 17, over 150 guests gathered for the Inquirer’s Opioid Forum, presented by Independence Blue Cross, and sponsored by Crozer-Keystone Health System. The program included a journalist overview, Q&A with the City of Philadelphia Health Commissioner, panel discussion with business and community thought leaders, Opioid Awareness and Reversal training and final remarks by Mayor Kenney.