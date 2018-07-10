Your favorite martini garnish could suffer in new trade dispute

Your martini is about to get more expensive.

The U.S. International Trade Commission will impose antidumping duties of as much as 25.5 percent on Spanish olives after finding that the imports hurt American producers. Antisubsidy duties of 27.02 percent will also be levied.

The ruling may help American producers that asked for the duties to be imposed, including members of the trade group Coalition for Fair Trade in Ripe Olives, according to Bloomberg Law.

But the European Commission has said it will defend the interests of Spanish olive producers, who sent an estimated $67.6 million worth of their product to the U.S. in 2017, according to the Commerce Department.

In the meantime, you may want to consider ordering your next drink with a lemon twist.