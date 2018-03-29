Wills Eye regains hospital status under Medicare

Wills Eye Hospital on Thursday regained its status as a hospital under Medicare, a major gain for the Center City institution that will enable it to perform complex surgeries that take more than four hours and allow it to receive higher Medicare rates than it could as an ambulatory surgery center.
The decision by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, came two months after the nonprofit, which is owned by Philadelphia’s Board of Directors of City Trusts, lost a legal fight over its status in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Story will be updated.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.