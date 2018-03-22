Wawa adding 5,000 new jobs and building 25 new stores in mid-Atlantic

File Photo: Wawa was preparing to sell beer in Concord Township store in Feb. 2017. The first Wawa in the state to sell beer, it was re-fitted with a 30-seat restaurant to meet the state requirements.( DAVID SWANSON / Staff Photographer )

Wawa wants you.

The Philadelphia-region’s dominant chain of convenience stores is embarking on its annual hiring binge. It’s looking to fill 5,000 full- and part-time jobs during the next three months.

Wawa operates 790 stores across six states. And every outlet is seeking new seasonal employees, according to a company spokeswoman. Positions include hoagie makers, cashiers and store managers.

The chain is opening 25 new stores this year in the Mid-Atlantic market with the next slated to debut in April at 22nd and South Streets in Philadelphia. Each new store creates an average of 35 to 40 new positions. It’s also completely renovating 75 older outlets.

Wawa is seeking “people who have a strong passion for serving others,” said Elizabeth Moore, the chain’s manager of talent acquisition. “We’re looking for individuals who want to join our team for the busy summer season as well as those who might be interested in the start of a fulfilling career.”

Many of the stores are participating in an open house program called “Wawa Career Wednesdays” that runs March 28 through April 18. Potential hires are encouraged to apply online prior to attending. Managers will offer brief, first interviews with job seekers ,

