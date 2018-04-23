Want to learn BetterInvesting? There's an event for you Sat. April 28

Erin Arvedlund writes a weekly column for the Inquirer on investing and personal finance. Her first book was Too Good to Be True: The Rise and Fall of Bernie Madoff (Penguin).

BetterInvesting.org allows investors to ask beginner questions about investing in the stock market.

If you want to learn the basics of investing — without a broker or product-pusher telling you what to buy and sell — then you may like BetterInvesting.org, a national nonprofit run by its members to educate themselves on long-term investing.

The local Philadelphia chapter is hosting a seminar on Saturday, April 28, in Willow Grove.

BetterInvesting’s “Spring Your Investments Forward” event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Giant Superstore, 315 York Rd. in Willow Grove. Sponsored by the Philadelphia Area Chapter of BetterInvesting, the event costs $30 and includes lunch.

To attend, you must register by calling Gloria Mankonen at (215) 796-1214, or by emailing contact@philly.betterinvesting.net.

Speakers include Jenna McCleary, investment analyst with Vanguard Investment Strategy Group, who will present “Vanguard’s Principles of Investing,” and talk generally about investing in ETFs; Michael Novakovia, attorney from the Securities and Exchange Commission, who will address fraud and the SEC’s response; and Rajeev Vaiyda, director of the Philadelphia Area Chapter of BetterInvesting, who will present “Buying Stocks Does Not Make You Rich, Selling Does,” as well as “Knowing Your Market.”

BetterInvesting.org allows investors to ask beginner questions about stocks: Is this a well-managed, high-quality company that is selling at a reasonable price? With roughly 45,000 members, BetterInvesting clubs provide practical experience and events throughout the year. The club’s four core investing principles: Invest a set amount regularly. Reinvest earnings, dividends, and profits. Invest in high-quality growth stocks and equity mutual funds. Diversify your investments.

Philly’s local chapter of BetterInvesting.org often meets at the Montgomery County-Norristown Public Library at 1001 Powell St. in Norristown. These monthly sessions are free.

Joining also is free, although new members are encouraged to buy a software program that teaches them financial-statement analysis.

How it works: BetterInvesting chapter members contribute an amount each month toward the club’s assets, which are used to buy stocks for the club’s portfolio. The monthly amount can range from $10 to $100, at each member’s discretion. BetterInvesting members aim to select stocks for their portfolios that seek 15 percent return on gross revenues, vs. the S&P 500’s average of 10 percent return on gross revenues annually, according to Miller.

If you’re a beginner, check out BetterInvesting’s “Getting Started” curriculum at the website’s home page; look for the Online Tools area for ideas.

Bryn Mawr Bank Earnings

After Bryn Mawr Bank earnings last week pushed the stock to new highs, Boenning & Scattergood raised its estimates for 2018 and 2019 operating earnings from $2.96 and $3.29 to $3.27 and $3.44, respectively.

“We expect wealth-management revenues to exceed our original estimate as recent hires implement strategic initiatives and past initiatives come to fruition,” writes analyst Matthew Schultheis in a research note. And “we expect cost savings from the Royal transaction to be realized sooner rather than later. As a partial offset, we have increased our outlook for the effective tax rate.”

Shares in Bryn Mawr Bank rose to $46.25, up 1.3 percent, on Friday following earnings.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.