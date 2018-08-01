Virtua acquires Rehab Connection, adding six physical therapy sites

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Virtua, the largest health system in South Jersey, has acquired Rehab Connection, a physical therapy company with six locations in Camden, Burlington, and Gloucester Counties.

The Barrington company, which was owned by three physical therapists, also provides services in 20 schools, Virtua said.

The price was not disclosed. Virtua, which had $1.34 billion in total revenue last year, declined to provide details on revenue for Rehab Connection.

Virtua said the Rehab Connection sites average 2,800 patient visits per month. The purchase gives Virtua a total of 17 outpatient physical therapy locations.