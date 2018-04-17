Worldwide Flight Services to lay off 161 at PHL cargo facility

International cargo-handler Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has notified 161 employees at Philadelphia International Airport’s Cargo City they will be laid off in June after a ground-services contract with an air carrier was not renewed.
In a layoff notice posted with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, the freight-handler said the employees were located at Building C-6 of Cargo City, which is occupied by American Airlines Cargo.
Valerie Marchand Battard, a spokeswoman for WFS at its Paris headquarters, confirmed in an email that the layoffs were prompted by the loss of a “major contract.” The company operates two other facilities in the area, she said, “so we are not pulling out of the market.”
The WFS job losses presumably would be offset by new hires by a successor contractor. A spokeswoman for American could not be reached for comment.
WFS is the world’s largest air cargo handler and one of the leading providers of ground handling and technical services for 300 airlines at 195 major airports in 21 countries on five continents. It has 18,000 employees.
In March, the company announced it had made a “strong start” to 2018 in North America by winning and renewing cargo handling, ramp, and passenger services contracts with airline customers at eight U.S. airports, without mentioning the loss of the Philadelphia contract.
