SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark line to resume normal service month after derailment

The scene the morning after two hopper cars loaded with crushed stone derailed on the Northeast Corridor in Delaware County.

A month after a freight train derailed in Delaware County, SEPTA will resume normal service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line on Monday, the transit agency said.

The agency had instituted an emergency schedule while work was under way to repair track damaged May 2 when two hopper cars loaded with crushed stone on a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed between SEPTA’s Eddystone and Crum Lynne stations.

That stretch of track is part of Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor and is maintained by the national rail corporation.

SEPTA had advised riders that track repairs could take up to a month.

While the emergency schedule will end Friday night, a special schedule will be in effect this weekend on the line and other Regional Rail lines as part of a separate interlocking reconstruction project. Details can be found on SEPTA’s website.