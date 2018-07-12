SEPTA's Center City trolley tunnel to close for 9-day maintenance 'blitz'

A SEPTA Route 36 trolley pulls in to 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. SEPTA’s trolley tunnel will be closed starting Friday as the transit agency conducts maintenance.

Philadelphia’s trolley passengers will have to temporarily adjust their commutes to accommodate upcoming maintenance.

SEPTA will shut down its trolley tunnel in Center City from Friday, July 13, at 10 p.m. until Monday, July 23, at 5 a.m. to complete its annual maintenance blitz, consolidating a number of repairs into a short time frame.

The shutdown will affect trolley routes 10, 11, 13, 34 and 36, all of which will be diverted to the 40th and Market Street station. At 40th Street, customers will be able to transfer to the Market-Frankford subway line, which runs to and from Center City.

SEPTA is encouraging late-night travelers to use the Market-Frankford Line’s weekday Night Owl bus service and the all-night subway service on weekends for trips into and out of Center City.

For those transferring to the Market-Frankford Line at 40th Street, there will be tents providing temporary shelter as well as signs with additional details about boardings, routes and closures.

During the closure, SEPTA workers and third-party contractors will be cleaning the stations and completing maintenance work, including upgrades to the tracks, signals and power systems. More details about the work being completed and closure updates can be found on SEPTA’s website.

