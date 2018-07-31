business

SEPTA ends sales of paper transfers

A commuter hands a paper transfer slip to a cashier at the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby.
Today is the last day SEPTA will sell paper transfers for its buses, trolleys and subways.

Transfers issued by ticket machines at PATCO High Speed Line stations, however, will be accepted until Sept. 1 while preparations to issue a compatible Freedom Card, called Freedom Share, is under way.

Beginning Wednesday, SEPTA riders will need a SEPTA Key Card with money loaded on it to make transfers. They will cost $1, or 50 cents for eligible customers with SEPTA Key Reduced Fare cards.

The disappearance of paper transfers follows the phase out of tokens as the mass transit system moves an electronic collection system based on the Key Card.

SEPTA Key Cards can be purchased and funds loaded or reloaded on than at fare kiosks, located at all Market Frankford and Broad Street Line Stations, SEPTA Transit Sales Offices, and a growing list of external sales locations.

 

 

 

