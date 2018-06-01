SEPTA to make senior fare card switch Sept. 1

SEPTA will end the use of the paper PA Senior Citizen Transit ID Card starting Sept. 1 to make way for the SEPTA Key Senior Photo Identification Card, the transit agency has announced.

SEPTA urged senior riders to register for the new card if they have not done so already. Riders can sign up at the offices of local elected leaders such as Philadelphia City Council members, state representatives and state senators, as well as at transportation management associations in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties. Seniors who register by Aug. 1 will have the cards mailed to them no later than Sept. 1.

Same-day cards will be available on weekdays at SEPTA headquarters at 1234 Market St. in Center City and at Suburban Station’s Accessible Travel Center.

Valid Pennsylvania driver’s licenses and non-driver ID cards issued before July 2017 can still be swiped at turnstiles and fare boxes, the agency said. Cards issued on or after July 2017 do not have magnetic stripes.

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/2Jkph6F.