New SEPTA train schedules, shuttle busing on Norristown High Speed Line this weekend

New SEPTA rail schedules will go in effect Sunday due to Amtrak work on the Northeast Corridor, while other projects on the Norristown High Speed Line will require shuttle busing between the Norristown Transportation Center and Gulph Mills Station this weekend.

SEPTA says the new rail schedules will include significant adjustments for weekday trains on the Trenton, Chestnut Hill East, Wilmington/Newark. Fox Chase and Airport Regional Rail Lines.

The shuttle busing on the High Speed Line will take place from 4:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The move will affect five stations: Norristown Transportation Center, Bridgeport, DeKalb Street, Hughes Park and Gulph Mills.

Trains will not operate between those stations so crews can complete a routine inspection of the Bridgeport Viaduct and other key construction and maintenance projects, SEPTA said.