SEPTA Key card adds new features

Bike lane change to improve safety in Philly, but many want more … or less

Bike lane change to improve safety in Philly, but many want more … or less Apr 5

Philly’s bus system is poised for a revamp. What can we do to make it a form of transportation that more people want to use?

With tokens all but gone, SEPTA is adding new features to the SEPTA Key card.

The minimum amount that can be loaded onto the card is being reduced from $10 to $5. The $4.95 cost of buying a card will be refunded to the customer through transit trips or through a transit pass, if the customer registers a new card within 30 days of buying it. Cards can be registered at SEPTAKey.org or at 1-855-567-3782.

The changes will go into effect May 4.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.