SEPTA Key card adds new features

With tokens all but gone, SEPTA is adding new features to the SEPTA Key card.
The minimum amount that can be loaded onto the card is being reduced from $10 to $5. The $4.95 cost of buying a card will be refunded to the customer through transit trips or through a transit pass, if the customer registers a new card within 30 days of buying it. Cards can be registered at SEPTAKey.org or at 1-855-567-3782.
The changes will go into effect May 4.
