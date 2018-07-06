Police ID man killed when SEPTA bus crashed into home, investigation continues

A SEPTA bus crashed into two cars and a home on Frankford Avenue, killing one man and injuring multiple others.

Authorities have identified the man who was killed when a SEPTA bus slammed into a Northeast Philadelphia home, and say the circumstances of the deadly crash remains under investigation.

The bus, which was transporting the driver and about 15 passengers, ran a red light at the intersection of Morell and Frankford Avenues shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, hitting a Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ. The bus then jumped the curb, plowing through three pedestrians and a wading pool before striking a home on the 9800 block of Frankford Avenue and coming to a stop, police said.

Police on Friday identified the man who was killed as 52-year-old East Torresdale resident James Robert Derbyshire. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

No one has been charged in the crash, and police said authorities are continuing to investigate what happened.

Two other pedestrians — a 28-year-old man and 20-year-old woman — were transported to Jefferson Aria Hospital for treatment of unspecified pain. All three pedestrians were related to the homeowner, officials said Thursday.

The 49-year-old bus driver, whose name has not been released, and two passengers were taken to Jefferson Aria Hospital. The drivers of the two other vehicles were also taken to the hospital. All were complaining of minor pain, police said.

The impact of the bus hitting the house caused a hole 10 feet wide and four feet high. The city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections is in the process of checking out the safety of the house. In the meantime, the structure is being held up by a jack as a precaution.