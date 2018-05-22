SEPTA train hits, kills man on troubled stretch of track in Delco

Body found in the Schuylkill near Boathouse Row

Body found in the Schuylkill near Boathouse Row May 21

A person was hit by a SEPTA train and killed not far from where a derailment occurred May 2. The victim Tuesday was not a track worker.

A SEPTA train struck and killed a man Tuesday on a troubled stretch of track on the Northeast Corridor in Delaware County.

SEPTA says service on the Wilmington/Newark Line has been suspended following the fatality near the Eddystone Station.

That’s the same area where a freight train derailed May 2, ripping up track and disrupting Amtrak and SEPTA service.

Track repairs are still underway, but they are being done overnight and the fatality did not involve a worker, SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said.

The man in his 20s who was killed Tuesday was struck by an inbound train about 1.5 miles south of the Eddystone Station, Busch said.

In April 2016, two Amtrak workers were killed while cleaning tracks in nearby Chester when an Amtrak train was mistakenly routed onto a track adjacent to where the men were working.