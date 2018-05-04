Work to repair Northeast Corridor tracks damaged in derailment could take up to month, officials say

Work to repair Northeast Corridor tracks damaged in derailment could take up to month, officials say May 4

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Crews work at the scene of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in Ridley Park, PA on May 3, 2018. The derailment affected trains on both the SEPTA Wilmington and Newark Regional Rail line.

Work to repair tracks damaged by a freight train derailment on the Northeast Corridor in Delaware County late Wednesday is continuing to disrupt service on Amtrak and SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line trains and officials say it could take up to four weeks before the project is completed.

SEPTA posted a special limited service schedule online early Friday and advised Wilmington/Newark Line riders they faced “significant” disruption as only two of four tracks are available on the heavily traveled portion of the Northeast Corridor where the repairs are under way.

“The Amtrak repairs could take up to four weeks, and the special service schedule will remain in place until further notice,” SEPTA said.

Amtrak trains also will face delays as they will have to travel at reduced speeds through the work area.

Two hopper cars on a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed between SEPTA’s Eddystone and Crum Lynne stations about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 88-car freight train was carrying crushed stone from Birdsboro, Pa., and Edgemoor, Del., and was pulled by two locomotives, a railroad spokesman said.

The derailed cars were the last two on the train and one of them overturned, spilling its load.

The derailment happened on track three, Amtrak officials said. The Federal Railroad Administration is investigating and inspectors were at the scene Thursday morning in an effort to determine the cause of the derailment, an FRA spokesman said.

Two freight trains a day, one in each direction, travel on that stretch of track near the I-95 overpass in Ridley Township, Amtrak said. The speed limit in that area is 110 mph for passenger trains and 50 mph for freight trains.

Thursday’s incident happened only a few miles north of the site of another derailment two years ago. In April 2016, two Amtrak workers were killed while cleaning the tracks in Chester when an Amtrak train was mistakenly routed onto a track adjacent to where the workers were.

Highlights of SEPTA’s special schedule for the Wilmington/Newark Line include: