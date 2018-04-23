Philly airport has hundreds of job openings ready for takeoff

More than 50 employers at Philadelphia International Airport are expected to participate in the job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Temple University Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad Street.
Airlines, restaurants, car rental companies, retailers, and government agencies are seeking to fill hundreds of openings, according to the airport. The job openings include customer service representatives, sales associates, bartenders, servers, baristas, maintenance workers, bus operators, managers, and cashiers.
The job fair is free and preregistration is not required. There will be several on-site resources for job seekers, including a computer lab and one-on-one resume reviews.
More information is available online phljorportal.org.
