Oh what a relief it is: PHL upgrades airport pet pit stops Jun 21

Travelers with pets and service dogs are getting an upgrade on pit stops at Philadelphia International Airport.

The airport on Thursday announced it opened a permanent Animal Relief Area near Gate D3 for travelers with service dogs, emotional support animals, and small pets. The site is the first to replace seven temporary relief areas opened in 2016.

The 90-square-foot relief area has a built-in basin with plumbing for easy wash-downs by the owner, a faux fire hydrant, waste bags, waste receptacle, handwashing station, and a bench for humans that includes device-charging outlets.

The Animal Relief Areas were installed to comply with a U.S. Department of Transportation regulation for larger airports to provide animal service relief areas inside terminals so that passengers do not need to leave secure areas to tend to their animals’ needs.

“The permanent relief areas are intended to be helpful and provide a less stressful airport experience for travelers who may have their service animal or pet with them,” Airport chief operating officer Keith Brune said in a statement.

A permanent relief area is planned for Terminal E in late 2019 and others in Terminals A-West, B, and C will open in 2020.