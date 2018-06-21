SEPTA's vision for a new bus network: faster, fewer stops, no transfer fees

Lansdale exists because of the railroad. Now those tracks may be key to its future

Lansdale exists because of the railroad. Now those tracks may be key to its future Jun 17

SEPTA issued a blueprint Thursday to revitalize its bus network in Philadelphia that’s suffering from slow service, shrinking ridership, and competition from ride share businesses.

A redesigned bus network could be “different from anything Philadelphia has seen in anybody’s memory,” said Jarrett Walker, whose firm was hired by SEPTA for $250,000 to author the 100-page report expected to shape the priorities for city transit in the coming years.

“Don’t let me pretend this is all easy,” Walker said in an interview Wednesday prior to the report’s release. “This is all difficult.”

Walker, a nationally recognized transit expert from Portland, Ore., who helped Houston undergo a major redesign of its bus service, said Philadelphia didn’t need as extensive an overhaul as that Texas city. Most of the routes would likely not change, he said. About 70 percent of the current network was effectively designed to serve the needs of riders.

>>READ MORE: SEPTA looks to Texas for ideas for bus route redesign

SEPTA does need to commit to more frequent service during more of the day, Walker said, so riders can expect a bus to arrive after only a short wait at virtually any time.

There is also duplication in SEPTA’s system, he said, where bus routes overlap, as several routes do on Roosevelt Boulevard, or with trolleys and subway service. And buses are less full during peak hours than midday, he said, suggesting SEPTA could afford to shift some service away from rush hours to other times of the day. These redundancies are opportunities for SEPTA to shift service to times or places that could benefit from more robust service.

While routes may not change wholesale across the city, the way bus service operates needs an overhaul, Walker said. Among the changes his report stated would create better service:

Eliminate transfer fees.

All-door boarding

Stops every other block, rather than at every intersection in Center City, and stops beyond traffic lights, rather than before them.

Convert the Route 15 trolley on Girard Avenue to a bus route.

Beef up bus service to transportation center and Regional Rail stations.

More direct, easier to understand routes

If SEPTA decides to act, the result could be a faster, more efficient bus system that would create easier access to more of the city.

The report did not delve into the specifics of how routes could be restructured, but instead identified topics that Philadelphia should consider to make a bus network more effective. Critical to that effort, Walker said, was the need to reach out to the community to discuss the benefits of a changed bus network, and commitment from the city to be a leader in the effort, saying SEPTA doesn’t have the political clout to make necessary changes to the streetscape without robust support from local government.

SEPTA’s bus system is by far its most widely used mode of public transportation in the region, with 18 percent of working Philadelphians and seven percent of workers region-wide using it for commuting, according to census data, far more than Regional Rail or the subways. But service has been slowly worsening over the past five years. Speeds have declined almost one percent a year since 2014 and now average less than 12 mph most of the time. Fifty-four of the 83 city bus routes don’t meet SEPTA’s standard on-time rate of 80 percent punctuality.

>>READ MORE: SEPTA lost millions of bus trips last year, feds say. Proposed solutions are in the works

Combine the weaker service with low gas prices and the booming business Uber and Lyft are doing in the city, and the result has been a growing number of riders abandoning buses. Ridership has been dropping since 2015, with ridership at 159 million trips in 2017, 10 percent worse than just the year before.

SEPTA Bus Ridership SOURCE: National Transit Database Staff graphic

“Beyond that range of where we could get to in a reasonable amount of time are jobs we can’t hold, schools we can’t go to, clubs we can’t belong to, and people we can’t meet in person,” he said.

SEPTA could choose to not make any changes, but expects to put out a request for proposal in July for a contractor to create a redesigned network. The board could approve a contractor by the end of the year. If it goes forward with the plan, SEPTA would hire a team of contractors to spend the next two to three years making a redesigned bus service a reality.

Rich Burnfield, SEPTA’s deputy general manager and treasurer, declined to put a price tag on all the planning to be done. Walker’s report, though, said a better service could be achieved without SEPTA buying more buses, making substantial hires, or spending significantly on infrastructure.

Walker’s report looked exclusively at city bus routes. A review of suburban bus routes will come later, and those too will also be considered for an overhaul. The approach makes sense, said Greg Krykewycz, assistant director of planning at the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission.

“If Philly doesn’t have effective bus service, the city just doesn’t work, which means the region doesn’t work,” he said.

He added, though, that neither the city nor the suburban routes operate in isolation, and any changes to bus service should include both.

Many of the problems that cause slow, inefficient bus service SEPTA can’t be fixed on their own, and city government needs to take the lead on transit issues.

“There are a lot of problems in this network with the impossibility of reliable operations due to a combination of a lack of priority in very congested situations …” Walker said, “and also due to a problem of bus stops not being available because people are parking and there being no enforcement.”

Transportation enforcement in the city is fractured, with city police, the Philadelphia Parking Authority, and SEPTA police all playing a role. The PPA has expressed an interest in becoming more involved in improving bus travel, with its chief executive Scott Petri proposing using buses’ forward-facing cameras to photograph the license plates of vehicles parked in bus stops.

Officials from the administration say the benefits of a bus network overhaul will bring benefits to the city, which has a 25 percent poverty rate, that legislators can’t ignore.

“If this city is to grow in equity, we need to improve the transit service, and improving the bus service is the fastest, lowest cost way that we can do this,” said Chris Puchalsky, director of policy and special initiatives for the city’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems.

The changes won’t come easily, though. Officials emphasized that much of the work ahead would require communicating with a public that may be angry about losing a convenient bus stop, or even an entire route, and building a more cooperative relationship between SEPTA and the city. Among the changes the city could have to champion are changing traffic signals to give buses priority or creating dedicated lanes for buses. Many street redesign work requires council’s approval, and the Kenney administration has found its street safety initiatives slowgoing because of concerns by council members over changes that could irritate constituents, like bike lanes.

Council member William K. Greenlee, who was a supporter of SEPTA’s efforts to create a new Route 49 bus, acknowledged that broad support of bus system improvements could be tempered when details begin to take shape.

“We’ve got to listen to our constituents,” he said. “Anything that makes buses run better I’m certainly supportive of, but when you talk about details of changes and something like that, I think we’d have to hear the details.”

Advocates for street safety, though, said they will also bring pressure to bear on elected officials.

“Most of all, we agree that making the bus network a more useful choice for more Philadelphians will require strong political leadership from SEPTA and elected officials,” said Dena Driscoll, of the urbanist political action committee 5th Square, “and we look forward to putting City Council candidates on the record about their transit priorities during next year’s primary elections.”

>>READ MORE: Transit riders unions may be coming to Philly

Other cities also give council great control over street changes, said Jon Orcutt, spokesman for New York City’s public transit advocacy group TransitCenter, and it doesn’t have to be an obstacle to big changes.

“It can be very difficult,” said Orcutt. “If you’re SEPTA or City Hall, maybe you want to steer early initiatives into districts where the representative may be more open minded. Then you get people in tougher districts saying, ‘Where’s our improvements?'”

SEPTA’s journey toward creating one new bus route, the 49, has taken more than three years, and still isn’t a done deal. The task of revamping the entire system seems gargantuan by comparison, but Walker said an ambitious plan may be necessary to create change.

“It’s actually easier in the long run to do the big study that looks at how it could all be different because then you can show much larger benefits,” Walker said. “Then it becomes clear that if you’re opposed to this thing over here in the study, you’re also opposed to the larger benefits of the study.”