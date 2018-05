Weather forecast for Broad Street Run looks dicey May 4

Work to repair Northeast Corridor tracks damaged in derailment could take up to month, officials say

Work to repair Northeast Corridor tracks damaged in derailment could take up to month, officials say May 4

Person struck by Amtrak train in NE Philadelphia May 7

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A person has been struck by an Amtrak train in Northeast Philadelphia.

SEPTA Regional Rail Service to Trenton in the meantime has resumed after being suspended in the wake of the incident near the Bridesburg Station. Trains into the city from Trenton is operating with delays of up to 15 minutes.

Amtrak says its trains through Philadelphia are operating with delays.

There is no word yet on condition of the person hit by the train.