PATCO increases train frequency on evenings and weekends

PATCO riders will have more options in the evenings.
by , Staff Writer @jasmlaughlin | jlaughlin@phillynews.com
PATCO is going to run more trains on evenings and weekends, adding 86 more trips a week, the agency reported Friday.

From 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., westbound trains will run every 15 minutes, rather than every 20 minutes. Trains will then run every 20 minutes from 9 p.m. until 11:40 p.m.

Eastbound trains will have a 15-minute frequency from 7:21 p.m. to 9:36 p.m., and then will run every 20 minutes 9:36 p.m. to 11:56 p.m.

Trains will run every 15 minutes on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and on Sundays, they will run every 20 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The new schedule begins Saturday.

