PATCO increases train frequency on evenings and weekends

PATCO riders will have more options in the evenings.

PATCO is going to run more trains on evenings and weekends, adding 86 more trips a week, the agency reported Friday.

From 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., westbound trains will run every 15 minutes, rather than every 20 minutes. Trains will then run every 20 minutes from 9 p.m. until 11:40 p.m.

Eastbound trains will have a 15-minute frequency from 7:21 p.m. to 9:36 p.m., and then will run every 20 minutes 9:36 p.m. to 11:56 p.m.

Trains will run every 15 minutes on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and on Sundays, they will run every 20 minutes from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The new schedule begins Saturday.