Norfolk Southern train car derails near Benjamin Franklin Parkway

3D-printed guns explained: How they work, why they're controversial, and what's next

3D-printed guns explained: How they work, why they're controversial, and what's next Aug 1

Person of interest detained after woman found dead in Montgomery County parking lot

Person of interest detained after woman found dead in Montgomery County parking lot Aug 3

A Norfolk Southern logo is displayed on an engine in a rail yard in Hopewell, Va.

A car on a Norfolk Southern train derailed near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Friday morning. Authorities have declared the situation “under control,” but crews are still working to restore service.

A set of wheels on a covered hopper car came off the CSX tracks located just south of the Parkway around 8:15 a.m., Jon Glass, a spokesperson for Norfolk Southern, said in a statement.

“Safety is our highest priority as we work with CSX to restore train service through this area,” Glass said.

The car was transporting plastic pellets. No injuries or leaks have been reported.

The Philadelphia Fire Department placed the incident “under control” around 9 a.m., Captain William Dixon said.

The cause of the derailment is also not yet known. Norfolk Southern and CSX are continuing to investigate.