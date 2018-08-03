Atlantic City-Philadelphia rail line to shut down in September

NJ Transit plans to shut down the Atlantic City Rail Line in September through the end of the year, and possibly longer.

The news, first reported by the Bergen Record, was confirmed Friday in a news release from the transit agency.

Service will be suspended starting Sept. 4, according to NJ Transit, and would resume in early 2019. Train service will be replaced by buses throughout the suspension period. The train terminal in Atlantic City will no longer be the destination for departing passengers. They should use the bus terminal instead.

The route, which provides 12 trips per day on most work days between 30th Street Station and Atlantic City, provides about 1,850 trips per work day this year, according to NJ Transit’s annual report., is one of the least used NJ Transit lines. It’s been bleeding ridership for years, with 2018’s daily ridership down 550 from the year before.

Casino workers living in western Atlantic County and Camden County rely on it, though, said Bob McDevitt, president of Unite Here Local 54, which represents 10,000 casino and hotel workers in Atlantic City.

“I don’t know how they can have a bus service as fast as a train,” he said. “There’s no way a local bus can get you from Lindenwold to Atlantic City in the same time a train can.”

A bus trip from Lindenwold to Atlantic City is nearly two hours long, according to NJ Transit schedules. A train trip between the two stops takes about an hour.

NJ Transit is canceling the service to bolster its efforts to install positive train control, a federally mandated train safety system, in time for a fast-approaching deadline. the Atlantic City line’s four locomotives and four cabs have to be retrofitted for PTC, said Nancy Snyder, an NJ Transit spokeswoman, which will require them to be taken out of service. The engineers of those trains will also have to be retrained to use the system and equipment will need to be installed on the tracks.

Congress required passenger and freight railroads nationwide to install by the end of this year the safety system that can automatically control a train’s speed if an engineer fails to. NJ Transit won’t meet that deadline, but a loophole would allow the agency to obtain an extension — if it meets certain benchmarks. If NJ Transit doesn’t reach those benchmarks by the end of the year, it could face thousands of dollars in fines from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The rail agency has scaled back its ambitions as it tries to meet the targets required for an extension under the law. It plans to outfit only half its 440 train cars, according to Diegnan. Federal officials say that would be in line with requirements but could leave NJ Transit with fewer resources to maintain reliable service. It also got approval from the FRA to limit PTC testing to less than 17 miles of the Morristown Line by the end of the year, FRA officials said. The rail service, which provides 62 million trips a year, is likely to struggle to have PTC active on the 326 route miles required to have the system even with those more lenient marks, though.

SEPTA finished installation of PTC on its vehicles last year, and executives there said the process of taking vehicles out of service to install PTC wreaked havoc on its scheduling. NJ Transit is having the same experience throughout its system, Snyder said, and some personnel who work on the Atlantic City Line will likely be reassigned to other parts of the state during the shut down to bolster busier lines, she said.

NJ Transit has PTC 52 percent complete, Kevin Corbett, the agency’s chief executive, said in a statement. That’s an improvement from 13 percent three months ago.

NJ Transit provided the following details on the substitute service that will be provided: