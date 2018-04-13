business

SugarHouse Casino general manager Wendy Hamilton to step down this spring

Wendy Hamilton is stepping down as the general manager of SugarHouse Casino.
SugarHouse Casino and Rush Street Gaming said Friday, April 13, that longtime general manager Wendy Hamilton will step down this spring.

Rush Street Gaming is the owner-operator of SugarHouse. Hamilton will remain with SugarHouse until a successor is appointed.

“It’s been the ride of a lifetime,” Hamilton said in a news release. She joined Rush Street Gaming in 2010 and spearheaded the development of the Delaware Avenue casino and entertainment venue, which hosts 4 million visitors annually and employs 1,500. Hamilton, a Philadelphia native, was the recipient of The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Paradigm Award in 2018. She didn’t disclose her plans.

SugarHouse opened in September 2010 and features 1,891 slots, 103 table games, a 28-table poker room, dining, and free on-site parking.

