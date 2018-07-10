Hard Rock casino and Bet365 form partnership to be N.J.'s 5th sports-betting site

N.J. racetrack that won legal battle over sports betting now wants NFL, NBA to pay up

The Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City would be the fifth NJ entity to offer sports betting.

Hard Rock has signed a deal with a Bet365 to offer sports betting at its new casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk as soon as it receives approval from New Jersey gaming regulators.

Neither company has announced the deal, but its existence was revealed in correspondence from the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, first reported by the Associated Press.

Since New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in May legalizing sports betting, three entities now offer sports wagering: The Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos in Atlantic City, and Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport.

The Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford will launch sports betting Saturday at its track about 6 miles from Manhattan. Hard Rock would be the fifth.