Nine Pennsylvania casinos place their bets on Internet gambling

The SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia is one of nine Pennsylvania casinos that have applied for licenses to provide online betting, or iGaming.

Nine of 13 Pennsylvania casinos applied for $10 million licenses to offer interactive online betting by Monday’s deadline, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced Tuesday.

All casinos in the Philadelphia area applied for the licenses, which will allow the casinos to offer three types of iGaming options: peer-to-peer games that simulate poker; non-peer-to-peer games that simulate slot machines and casino table games, such as blackjack.

Six casinos applied for licenses before Monday’s deadline: Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem; Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course; Valley Forge Casino Resort; Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack; Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Fishtown.

Three casinos applied last week: Parx in Bensalem, Mt. Airy in the Poconos, and the yet-to-be-built Stadium Casino in South Philadelphia.

The gaming board has 90 days to approve the licenses; the fee is due 60 days after approval.

The state’s 13 casino license holders had until Monday to apply for the licenses for all three categories of internet games. Until Aug. 14, the four casinos that did not apply already have the option to apply for licenses for any individual interactive gaming categories at a cost of $4 million per license.

Four casinos did not apply for iGaming licenses: Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin; Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Washington, Pa.; Mohegan Sun Pocono; and Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Erie.

If any of the licenses are unsold after Aug. 14, the gaming control board could offer them to qualified operators that do not have casino licenses.

Online gambling, which was launched in New Jersey in late 2013, was legalized in Pennsylvania under broad gaming legislation passed in 2017. In both states, bettors must be using electronic devices located inside the state to participate.

The Pennsylvania Lottery in May launched iLottery, allowing Internet users to wager with digital scratch-off tickets, but the casinos have raised objections about the state-run enterprise, saying the Lottery’s online options illegally simulate casino games.

The Internet is the next frontier for gaming, from the perspective of taxing authorities.

In New Jersey casino revenue from digital games doubled from 2014 to 2017, reaching $245.6 million. Digital offerings account for 9 percent of New Jersey casino revenue, but since they are taxed at a higher rate than casino winnings (15 percent vs. 8 percent), they last year accounted for $36.9 million, or 17 percent, of New Jersey’s $211.6 million in tax revenue from gambling.