Atlantic City casino revenue down 1.5 percent in March

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Atlantic City's casinos saw their revenue decrease by 1.5 percent in March.

But in a month pummeled by bad weather, it could have been worse. Internet gambling money helped limit the decrease.

The seven casinos won $218.4 million overall in March, helped by $25.5 million in online winnings. The internet gambling revenue was up more than 17 percent from March 2017.

"I don't know what impact the weather had, but four nor'easters in March sure didn't help Atlantic City's casinos," said James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission. "Internet gaming win continued to grow in March, but not enough to (fully) offset a decline at the gaming tables."

Christopher Gaum, deputy chief of financial investigations with the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, predicted better days ahead for Atlantic City, noting figures released earlier this week showing strong profitability for the casinos during all of 2017.

The Golden Nugget had the biggest percentage increase in March, up nearly 24 percent to $28.1 million. Caesars had the biggest decline, down over 25 percent to $21.9 million.

The Borgata won the most during the month, with nearly $65 million in gambling revenue, up just under 1 percent. Harrah's was up 7 percent to $31.6 million.

Resorts was down 9.2 percent to $14.8 million; Tropicana was down 7.3 percent to $32.6 million, and Bally's was down an identical 7.3 percent, to $15.7 million.

Among internet-only entities, Caesars Interactive-NJ was up 40 percent to $4.4 million, and Resorts Digital was up nearly 1 percent to $4.2 million.

So far this year, Atlantic City's casinos are running nearly 6 percent behind the amount they won during the first three months of 2017.

