The Springs at Watermark wins appeal, reducing federal fine to $26,000 from $1 million Jun 5

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

An administrative law judge slashed a $1 million fine against the Springs at Watermark to just over $26,000 after concluding that the Center City nursing home took appropriate preventive measures shortly after an 87-year-old patient in September 2016 slipped out through a fire escape and was found lying injured in the street about a half mile away.

Despite the administrative law judge’s decision in favor of Watermark, the original $1 million fine was included last week in the latest update of Nursing Home Compare data by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The judge concluded that Watermark was out of compliance for just three days and imposed a penalty of $8,791 per day, for a total of $26,373. The federal fine was based on a much longer period of noncompliance.