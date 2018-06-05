Testimony: White House call kicked off criminal investigation of H.R. McMaster Sr.'s death at Cathedral Village

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Cathedral Village, in the Upper Roxborough section of Philadelphia, is where Herbert R. McMaster Sr., the father of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster Jr., die on April 13.

A call from the White House to the Philadelphia Police Department kicked off the criminal investigation into the April 13 death of Herbert R. McMaster Sr. at Cathedral Village, according to testimony Tuesday at the preliminary hearing for Christann S. Gainey, a licensed practical nurse who was charged in McMaster’s death.

Albert Chu, deputy chief medical examiner, testified under cross-examination by Gainey’s attorney, Sharon Piper, that Lt. Philip Riehl called him April 16 and told him that a call from an unidentified person in the White House had called the homicide department regarding the death of McMaster, the 84-year-old father of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster Jr.

“I don’t know when the White House contacted Lt. Riehl,” Chu said. He said there was no attempt to influence his autopsy report, which concluded that McMaster died from the “blunt-force trauma” of hitting his head when he fell late on April 12. The internal bleeding was significant “enough to distort the surface of the brain,” Chu said.

A homicide detective was assigned to the case on April 19.

A Philadelphia police spokesman declined to comment. Vanessa Morrone, White House director of regional communications, did not immediately respond to an email asking which Trump administration official made the call on McMaster.

Christopher Jason, a deputy in the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General who is prosecuting the case against Gainey along with Nathan Guinta, said in court that he had not previously known about the call from the White House. It was documented in a supplement to Chu’s autopsy report.

The state Attorney General’s Office on May 10 charged Gainey, 30, who was employed by a Plymouth Meeting temp agency, with neglect of a care-dependent person, involuntary manslaughter, and falsification of records, alleging that Gainey did not perform any of the required neurological checks on McMaster after his fall.

Tuesday’s preliminary hearing before Municipal Court Judge Karen Y. Simmons provided some additional details on the last night of McMaster’s stay at Cathedral Village, which is a retirement community in the Upper Roxborough section of Philadelphia and includes a nursing home that is open to non-residents. McMaster went there for care following a stroke.

One of three nursing assistants scheduled to work the 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. shift that started on April 12 was two hours late for work and took a two hour nap during the shift, Piper alleged, limiting the amount of care available for the 39 patients on the first floor of Cathedral Village’s rehabilitation wing.

Because McMaster had four falls between 9:45 p.m. on April 9 1:55 a.m. on April 12, he was supposed to have one-on-one care, Syreeta Carter, who was Cathedral Village’s assistant director of nursing at the time, testified. Yet McMaster’s fall late on April 12 that allegedly led to his death was not witnessed.

Equipment that would have automatically tracked McMaster’s vital signs was not working.