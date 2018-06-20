Temple University will hire restructuring officer for health system, could sell Fox Chase and Jeanes

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Temple University’s board of trustees on Wednesday announced that the North Philadelphia institution will hire a chief restructuring officer for its financially beleaguered health system and would consider selling Fox Chase Cancer Center and Jeanes Hospital.

“Temple Health faces significant operational and financial challenges. More must be done to maintain a viable and sustainable healthcare enterprise in a highly competitive and volatile market,” Temple president Richard M. Englert and Temple University Health System chief executive Larry Kaiser said in a letter to the Temple community.

In the nine months ended March 31, Temple had a net loss of $31.1 million, compared to a $19.9 million loss the year before. As the de facto public hospital for North Philadelphia, Temple bears a heavy load of Medicaid reimbursement, which does not come close to covering a hospital’s costs.