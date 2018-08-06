business

Temple hires investment bank to help map health system future

Camera icon Temple University
Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia.
by Harold Brubaker, Staff Writer
Harold Brubaker

Staff Writer

Temple University said Monday it had hired Juniper Advisory, a Chicago investment bank, to help with its deliberations on whether to sell Temple University Health System’s Fox Chase Cancer Center or Jeanes Hospital or even both.

Other unspecified moves will also be considered as a way to shore up Temple Health’s finances, which contend with a significant drag from Temple University Hospital’s status as the de facto public hospital for the poor of North Philadelphia. Temple’s board had announced in June that it would review its options and hire a financial adviser to review it options.

