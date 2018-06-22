Temple University adds to health system board amid restructuring

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Temple University Health System is anchored by Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia. The health system also owns Fox Chase Cancer Center, Jeanes Hospital, and other facilities.

Temple University’s board of trustees on Friday said that it had appointed four new members to the board of the Temple University Health System as part of a restructuring announced Wednesday that could include the sale of Fox Chase Cancer Center and Jeanes Hospital and is likely to reshape the health system’s clinical and research programs.

“These new appointments align with the new direction that the health system is embarking on,” said Kevin Feeley, a spokesman for the Temple University board.

The goals are “the preservation of the medical school and its ability to continue to serve as a top training ground for health care professionals, but also embracing Temple’s unique status as a health system with a social conscience,” Feeley said.

With its main hospital in North Philadelphia, Temple has for decades been forced into the role of a safety net for poor neighborhoods. That means it must contend with unavoidable financial strain from patients who are uninsured or rely on Medicaid for health insurance.

Without special aid from the state that has to be negotiated every year, Temple would face steep annual losses. Even with a substantial transfer from the state this year, it’s uncertain if the system will eke out a budgeted $5 million profit on revenue of more than $1.6 billion, health system officials said on a conference call with bond investors Friday.

The appointees to the board include Joseph W. Marshall III as chairman. Marshall is vice chairman of the Stevens & Lee law firm, a longtime member of Temple University’s board, and a former chief executive of Temple’s health system. Marshall, who holds undergraduate and law degrees form Temple, led the system when it eliminated 500 positions in early 2007 in bid to halt losses.

Other appointees, all already on the university board, are Stephen G. Charles, Bret S. Perkins, and Christopher McNichol, the only one who is not a Temple graduate.

Charles cofounded immixGroup, Inc., which helps technology companies do business with the federal government. He sold that company in 2015 and has become a big donor to Temple, most recently donating $10 million toward the university’s new library, which will be named for him.

Perkins is vice president of external and government affairs at Comcast Corp. Early in his career he worked at Mercy Health System, Keystone Mercy/AmeriHealth Mercy Health Plan, North Philadelphia Health System.

McNichol is a Philadelphia-based executive with Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and also a member of the Fox Chase Cancer Center’s board.

Lon Greenberg and Jane Scaccetti are leaving the health system board.