The Springs at the Watermark nursing home fined $1 million

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Federal regulators slapped a $1 million fine on the Springs at the Watermark, a Center City nursing home, for a Sept. 2016 incident in which a patient wandered away through a fire escape and was found lying injured in the street about a half mile away from the Franklintown facility.

A passerby called 911, and an ambulance took the patient to a hospital emergency room, where personnel notified the nursing home of the patient’s whereabouts.

The $1,019,766 fine was the sixth-largest fine levied against a nursing home nationally in the last three years, according to the most recent update of the Nursing Home Compare by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

State health inspectors in Feb. 2017 found no evidence that “additional interventions were implemented

or that the care plan was updated” after the elopement.