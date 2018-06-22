Survey: Small-biz employees prefer perks over pay raise

If you are a small business and want to have a better chance attracting employees, pile on the perks.
A study shows privileges including free gym memberships and snacks, flexible hours, and more vacation time are preferred over a pay raise by four in five small-business employees.
SCORE, the Virginia-based network of volunteer business experts with 300 chapters nationwide, did not disclose how many small-business employees it surveyed.
SCORE found that perks impacted employee satisfaction in three primary areas: quality of life, feeling valued, and improving physical and mental health.
Nevertheless, 42 percent of full-time employees reported having no extra compensation, SCORE said.
Of those with benefits, the most common were flexible working hours (32 percent), professional development (28 percent), fitness/health (19 percent), food/snacks (19 percent), and working from home (14 percent), SCORE found.
Of course, free snacks don’t help an employee build 401(k) investments. Then again, many small businesses can’t afford such retirement-oriented benefits.
What are the perks?
Here's what SCORE found were the most popular perks and the percentage of employees swayed by them in choosing a job:
- Flexible hours, 88 percent.
- More vacation time, 80 percent.
- Work-from-home options, 80 percent.
- Student-loan assistance, 48 percent.
- Paid maternity/paternity leave, 42 percent.
- Free gym membership, 39 percent.
- Free snacks, 32 percent.
- Weekly free outings, 24 percent.