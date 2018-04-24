Saber Healthcare takes over operations of Suburban Woods, 10 other Pa. nursing homes

I write about the business side of health care, higher education, and the broader nonprofit sector, with occasional forays into the food and alcoholic beverage industries.

Suburban Woods Health & Rehabilitation Center in East Norriton is among the 11 Pennsylvania nursing homes transferred by its landlord from the nonprofit Oak Health & Rehabilitation Centers Inc. to Saber Healthcare Group, of Cleveland.

Saber Healthcare Group, of Cleveland, has taken over as the operator of 11 Pennsylvania nursing homes from the nonprofit Oak Health & Rehabilitation Centers Inc., including six in the Philadelphia area, representatives of the facilities said Tuesday.

Oak, headed by Bala Cynwyd attorney Howard Jaffe and created in 2014 to take over 22 former Extendicare facilities, was put into receivership by its landlords in September after failing to make at least three rent payments totaling $10.5 million and missing financial targets. The remaining 11 nursing homes remain in receivership, under the management of a receiver named David Lawlor.

The landlords, affiliates of Formation Capital, disclosed the transfer of the operations in a receivership filing Monday in Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. Terms were not disclosed. Receivership is a state-court method of resolving an insolvency that has few protections for creditors.

However, the filing said a deal had been struck with three major unsecured creditors owed $4.5 million, including Healthcare Services Group Inc., of Bensalem, to end their bid to put an Oak facility in Delaware into involuntary bankruptcy. Those creditors now have a seat at the table as the receivership unfolds.

The Philadelphia-facilities taken over by Saber, with senior-care giant Formation remaining as landlord, have a total of 769 beds. They are Dresher Hill in Dresher; Elkins Crest in Abington Township; Langhorne Gardens in Langhorne Manor; Statesman in Middletown, Bucks County; Suburban Woods in East Norriton; and Valley Manor in Coopersburg.

Saber officials in Cleveland did not respond to a request for comment, but receptionists at the 11 facilities confirmed the change in operators. Brian T. Feeney, an attorney with Greenberg Trauig representing the landlords, said he could not comment.

Before taking over the 11 Oak facilities, Saber had 111 facilities with 10,002 beds in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Virginia, Indiana, and North Carolina, according to its website. Saber, which was founded in 2001, already had four sites in the Philadelphia region: Ambler Extended Care Center, Broomall Manor, Bryn Mawr Extended Care Center, and Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove.

