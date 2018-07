Two men were shot in the Kensington section of the city Wednesday night, leaving both in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia police said.

The men, both 26, were shot at 7:20 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Tioga Street. One was shot five times in the upper body. The other was shot once in the chest, police said.

According to police, one arrest was made and a weapon was recovered. No further information was available.