South Philly developer Ori Feibush changes course, plans to demolish 19th-century church

A fence now sits around the perimeter of the Christian Street Baptist Church, while a bright yellow demolition notice hangs on the door.

Despite a months-long attempt to find a preservation-minded buyer who could save Bella Vista’s Christian Street Baptist Church, developer Ori Feibush said Monday that he plans to proceed with his original plan to tear down the historic, 19th century property and replace it with $800,000 townhouses.

Feibush plans to begin demolishing the 6,500-square-foot church, located at 1020-24 Christian St., on Monday, June 18, he said in an interview with the Inquirer and Daily News Monday morning. Representatives from the church sent a notice alerting neighbors who live near the property late last week, and Feibush placed a construction fence around the property soon thereafter.

Feibush’s decision to tear down the church, built in 1890 in Philadelphia’s then Italian-immigrant neighborhood, marks a sudden departure from his public efforts earlier this year to find a preservationist who could take over his $1.5 million agreement of sale. In April, he said he would be willing to transfer the church to a new buyer who could redevelop the property — and even offered to kick in $500,000 of his own cash to make a deal happen. So long as such a buyer could come up with the remaining $1 million, he said, he would transfer his contract, something that he said at the time would be “good for the neighborhood, good for the church, good for everyone.”

But since Feibush’s April offer, no preservation-minded buyers offering $1 million stepped up to the plate — until, that is, his demolition notices went out. Last week, after hearing demolition was imminent, developers Guy Laren, of Constellar Corp., and Stephen Wagner, of Wagner Urban Development, offered Feibush the $1 million he was seeking, as long as the team could first obtain the zoning change they would need to convert the church into eight apartments.

“Once we put up the fence [for demolition], we finally did get an offer at the [$1 million] price point — but it was loaded with contingencies that were rather suspect to us,” Feibush said.

“The church is not willing to wait another three to four months” to work out the contingencies and settle the agreement of sale, Feibush continued. “… We have exhausted every effort.”

On Monday afternoon, Wagner expressed a willingness to revisit the offer he and Laren made to help make a preservation deal happen. “I want to see the church saved,” he said. “I think it would be a fantastic project.”

If Feibush proceeds with his demolition as planned, he said he would build six new townhouse on the lot. The property is currently zoned to allow for residential single-family attached homes. Feibush would need zoning relief to allow for the parking he hopes to provide.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.