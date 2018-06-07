Wawa moving into building alongside Whole Foods for third South Street location

Designs to be aired for middle segment of central Delaware River waterfront trail

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

Artist's rendering of Wawa planned alongside Whole Foods in Ninth and South Street building.

A Wawa store is set to open alongside Whole Foods in the building dominated by the upscale supermarket’s South Street location between Ninth and 10th Streets.

The Philadelphia Art Commission approved signage and other exterior features of the planned Wawa store on Wednesday.

Plans call for consolidating three separate retail spaces on the building’s ground floor at Ninth and South Streets — now occupied by a yoga studio, a hair and nail salon, and a frozen yogurt shop — to accommodate the convenience store, according to a permit issued last month by the Department of Licenses and Inspections.

Wawa did not immediately respond to an email Thursday asking how large the new store will be or when it will open.

The store would join existing South Street Wawa locations in the neighborhoods of Society Hill and Fitler Square.