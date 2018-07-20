Penn Medicine buys industrial property in Southwest Philly near airport

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

The University of Philadelphia’s medical network has acquired a 246,450-square-foot industrial building on 12.4 acres near Philadelphia International Airport in Southwest Philadelphia for $14.34 million.

Penn bought the parcel at 3250 S. 76th St. from an affiliate of industrial property investor Cambridge Hanover, based in New Canaan, Conn., according to a release Friday from real estate services firm Binswanger Management Corp., which brokered the deal.

A Penn Medicine spokeswoman was not immediately able to discuss the health system’s plans for the property.