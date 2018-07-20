business

Commercial Real Estate

Penn Medicine buys industrial property in Southwest Philly near airport

Industrial property at 3250 S. 76th St. acquired by Penn Medicine.
by , Staff Writer @jacobadelman | jadelman@phillynews.com
Jacob Adelman

Staff Writer

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

The University of Philadelphia’s medical network has acquired a 246,450-square-foot industrial building on 12.4 acres near Philadelphia International Airport in Southwest Philadelphia for $14.34 million.

Penn bought the parcel at 3250 S. 76th St. from an affiliate of industrial property investor Cambridge Hanover, based in New Canaan, Conn., according to a release Friday from real estate services firm Binswanger Management Corp., which brokered the deal.

A Penn Medicine spokeswoman was not immediately able to discuss the health system’s plans for the property.

