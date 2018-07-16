business

Commercial Real Estate

Post Bros. sells shopping center in North Philly for $9.2 million

The Victory Square retail center at 4424 N. Broad St. in North Philadelphia.
by , Staff Writer @jacobadelman | jadelman@phillynews.com
Jacob Adelman

Staff Writer

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

Philadelphia’s Post Bros. property investment group has sold the Victory Square shopping center in North Philadelphia for $9.2 million, according to real estate services firm Marcus & Millichap, which brokered the transaction.

Post Bros. sold the 38,234-square-foot retail center, anchored by a Save-A-Lot grocery store, to an affiliate of Millburn, N.J.-based investor Peter Nalitt, according to records filed with the city.

Victory Square, at 4424 N Broad St., was originally built in 1980 and renovated in 2016.

