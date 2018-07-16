Post Bros. sells shopping center in North Philly for $9.2 million

Philadelphia’s Post Bros. property investment group has sold the Victory Square shopping center in North Philadelphia for $9.2 million, according to real estate services firm Marcus & Millichap, which brokered the transaction.
Post Bros. sold the 38,234-square-foot retail center, anchored by a Save-A-Lot grocery store, to an affiliate of Millburn, N.J.-based investor Peter Nalitt, according to records filed with the city.
Victory Square, at 4424 N Broad St., was originally built in 1980 and renovated in 2016.