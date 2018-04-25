business

Commercial Real Estate

Ground is broken on Pod Philly micro-hotel in Center City

Camera icon Christopher Descano Photography
Ground is broken on the Pod Philly micro-hotel, with (left to right) Defined Hospitality partner Greg Root; Philadelphia Commerce Director Harold T. Epps; Parkway president Robert Zuritsky; Parkway executive vice president Anna Boni; Modus Hotels Chairman Conrad Cafritz; and Parkway chief executive Joseph Zuritsky.
by , Staff Writer @jacobadelman | jadelman@phillynews.com
Close icon

Jacob Adelman

Staff Writer

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

More by Jacob Adelman

Crews have started work at the 19th-and-Ludlow-Street development site where the city’s first tiny-roomed “micro-hotel” is to rise.

Construction of the 252-room, 11-story Pod Philly hotel began Tuesday with a ceremonial groundbreaking joined by leaders of the project’s developers — Modus Hotels of Washington, D.C., and Parkway Corp. of Philadelphia — and city Commerce Director Harold T. Epps.

Pod Philly will be the sixth Pod-branded hotel, following locations in Washington’s Chinatown and in New York City. It is slated to open in September 2019.

