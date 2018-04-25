Ground is broken on Pod Philly micro-hotel in Center City

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

Ground is broken on the Pod Philly micro-hotel, with (left to right) Defined Hospitality partner Greg Root; Philadelphia Commerce Director Harold T. Epps; Parkway president Robert Zuritsky; Parkway executive vice president Anna Boni; Modus Hotels Chairman Conrad Cafritz; and Parkway chief executive Joseph Zuritsky.

Crews have started work at the 19th-and-Ludlow-Street development site where the city’s first tiny-roomed “micro-hotel” is to rise.

Construction of the 252-room, 11-story Pod Philly hotel began Tuesday with a ceremonial groundbreaking joined by leaders of the project’s developers — Modus Hotels of Washington, D.C., and Parkway Corp. of Philadelphia — and city Commerce Director Harold T. Epps.

Pod Philly will be the sixth Pod-branded hotel, following locations in Washington’s Chinatown and in New York City. It is slated to open in September 2019.