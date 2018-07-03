Auto sales proposed below new apartments in Northern Liberties

Camden says Dranoff sale of Victor Building needs vetting over tax break

Artist's rendering of apartment building with lower-story auto showroom space proposed for the southwest corner of Delaware and Fairmount Avenues.

Auto dealer Biagio DeSimone wants his next used car sales floor to be on the lower levels of a 16-story apartment building he’s proposing for the southwest corner of North Delaware and Fairmount Avenues in Northern Liberties.

DeSimone’s plan for the 9,000-square-foot empty lot at 626 N. Delaware Ave. calls for 96 apartments over two stories of auto display space, according to a presentation posted to the website of Philadelphia’s Civic Design Review panel.

The showroom space will feature “luxury pre-owned” vehicles of various brands, Elvin Colon, general manager of DeSimone Auto Group, said in an interview. DeSimone will likely seek to sell off the residential portion of the building to an apartment investor once the project is completed, he said.

The CDR board is scheduled to review the plan on July 10. The panel is tasked with offering nonbinding suggestions on the city’s biggest development proposals as part of Philadelphia’s planning process.

The project also must appear before the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment to seek special “variances” because its size and lack of outdoor space don’t conform with area land-use rules.

Another auto-sales project, online car-dealer Carvana’s vending-machine-inspired garage, is rising a short distance away in Fishtown.