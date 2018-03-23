NOTO nightclub owners plan new floors of offices and dwellings atop dance venue

The owners of the NOTO nightclub just north of Chinatown want to turn their business into a place to live, work and party until late, all under one roof.

Meritis Group L.L.C. — controlled by dance-music impresario James De Berardine and his mother Micheline — was granted a permit Thursday to build five new floors with homes and offices atop the existing four-story dance club property at 1201 Vine St., according to the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections.

The permit allows for the resulting nine-story building’s bottom two floors to remain in use as a dance venue, with offices on its third and fourth floors, a “financial services” user on its fifth floor, and 60 residential units on floors six through nine, topped with a roof deck.

The permit designates 18 spots at an adjacent parking lot at 1201 Vine St., acquired by the De Berardines last month, for users of the enlarged NOTO building, according to L&I. The pair had previously discussed building a 16-story apartment tower at the site.

Micheline De Berardine said in an email Friday that she was not immediately available to discuss the proposal.

