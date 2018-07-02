University City Newman Center slated for replacement with 30-story apartment tower

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

Artist’s rendering of lower floors of apartment building planned for the current site of the Newman Center student ministry at 3720 Chestnut St., as seen from Chestnut Street.

A unit of Conshohocken-based industrial developer Exeter Property Group plans a 30-story apartment tower at the current site of University City’s Newman Center student ministry at 3720 Chestnut St.

EPG Urban Multifamily LP’s proposal for the 26,500-square-foot property calls for 420 residential units over about 4,000 square feet of retail space and 40 underground parking spots, according to plans posted to the website of Philadelphia’s Civic Design Review board.

Center leaders have said proceeds from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s sale of the property would be used to renovate the nearby St. Agatha-St. James Parish church’s basement and former school building into a new home for the student ministry.

The CDR board, which makes nonbinding suggestions for the Philadelphia’s biggest development projects as part of the city’s planning process, is scheduled to discuss the plan on July 10.

The building is permitted under the area’s community commercial mixed-use zoning, according to the plans, so its appearance before the CDR board would complete its approvals.