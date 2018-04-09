Macy's to open 'Backstage' discount shopping zone at Willow Grove store

Grocer Sprouts to open South Philly store in 2018, but not in Moorestown

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

Macy’s plans to add an off-price Macy’s Backstage section to its store in the Willow Grove Park Mall, its third for the Philadelphia area.

The 15,800-square-foot discount section within its store in the Willow Grove, Montgomery County, shopping mall is scheduled to open June 2, Macy’s Inc. said in an email Monday.

Macy’s has been rolling out its Backstage outlet-style shopping zones in stores nationwide as it grapples with falling numbers of visitors to existing department stores.

The retailer already has deployed the concept at its stores at the Montgomery Mall in North Wales, Montgomery County, and the Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia.

