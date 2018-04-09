business

Commercial Real Estate

Macy's to open 'Backstage' discount shopping zone at Willow Grove store

Macy’s Roosevelt Backstage store opening in Philadelphia, PA-09042018-0001
Camera icon Mark Stehle/AP Images for Macy's
The Macy's Roosevelt Backstage store opened in Philadelphia in April 2017.
by , Staff Writer @jacobadelman | jadelman@phillynews.com
Close icon

Jacob Adelman

Staff Writer

Jacob Adelman covers property deals, retail trends and the hospitality business as the commercial real estate reporter.

More by Jacob Adelman

More from Jacob Adelman Arrow icon

Macy’s plans to add an off-price Macy’s Backstage section to its store in the Willow Grove Park Mall, its third for the Philadelphia area.

The 15,800-square-foot discount section within its store in the Willow Grove, Montgomery County, shopping mall is scheduled to open June 2, Macy’s Inc. said in an email Monday.

Macy’s has been rolling out its Backstage outlet-style shopping zones in stores nationwide as it grapples with falling numbers of visitors to existing department stores.

The retailer already has deployed the concept at its stores at the Montgomery Mall in North Wales, Montgomery County, and the Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia.

Real Estate Tools
Looking for a new home? Search Philadelphia real estate »
Browse Recent Home Sales »
Compare Philadelphia mortgage rates »
Published: | Updated:
We encourage respectful comments but reserve the right to delete anything that doesn't contribute to an engaging dialogue
Help us moderate this thread by flagging comments that violate our guidelines
Commenting policy | Comments FAQ

Comment policy:

Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.

Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.

Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.

Load comments