Developer PRDC plans high-end rowhouse complex near Berks rail station

Artist's rendering of homes in planned Regency Row complex at Montgomery Avenue and Howard Street near Kensington.

Philadelphia-based PRDC Properties LLC plans a cluster of 36 townhouses at Montgomery Avenue and Howard Street just west of Kensington, near Berks rail station on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line.

The project’s first phase of 16 four-story, 3,400-square-foot homes is set to break ground in June, with the first houses scheduled for completion in December, PRDC said in a release this week.

Units in the project, which PRDC is calling Regent Row, are being listed at $569,000 and up, the developer said.

Other recent projects by PRDC include the conversion of the former TransAtlantic building at 430 Fairmount Ave. into apartments and the rehabilitation of the fire-damaged former Lincoln Apartments at 1222 Locust St.

The company also announced a plan last year to restore the former Frank P. Heid & Co. hat factory on 13th and Wood Streets north of Center City into a 96-unit apartment building.