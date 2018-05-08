business

South Korean fund buys GSK's Navy Yard HQ in second Philly acquisition

The GSK building at 5 Crescent Dr. in the Philadelphia Naval Yard.


Korea Investment Management Co. has acquired the U.S. headquarters building of pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, according to a release from asset manager Coretrust Capital Partners.

KIM bought the 208,000-square-foot 5 Crescent Dr. office building from Liberty Property Trust for $130.5 million, or $628 per square foot, Coretrust, which advised KIM on the deal, said in the release Tuesday.

The acquisition is Seoul-based KIM’s second in Philadelphia, after its February 2016 purchase of the 870,000-square-foot former 30th Street Station post office building, now an office building called Cira Square.

