Owner of former Echelon Mall, called 'slumlord' in Fla., taps overseas cash to become nation's biggest mall buyer

Retail plaza with CVS planned at former State Office Building apartments on North Broad Street

Voorhees vote clears township to seize former Echelon Mall from N.Y. owner May 15

The Voorhees Township Committee has voted to use eminent domain in hopes of putting much of the former Echelon Mall in the hands of a new owner in an attempt to revitalize the property.

Committee members voted unanimously Monday to designate parts of the Voorhees Town Center as “condemnation redevelopment areas,” meaning the township can go to court to force the sale of the largely vacant mall, the Courier Post newspaper reported on its website.

The Camden County property is among 43 malls acquired by Great Neck, N.Y.-based Namdar Realty Group since 2012, making it the biggest buyer of the retail centers during the period.

Many of those properties have been beset by allegations of shoddy maintenance, including claims of leaky roofs, broken electrical systems, and a roach infestation at a Florida mall that prompted a lawsuit against the company, the Inquirer and Daily News has reported.

Voorhees Township officials have characterized the move toward seizing the mall as a reaction to alleged maintenance lapses there that have resulted in rising vacancies.

Mario DiNatale, the township’s director of community and business development, told the Courier Post that the Township Committee expects to hear proposals from three developers on new uses for the property.

Elliot Nassim, chief executive of Namdar partner Mason Asset Management, who handles media queries for both companies, did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday from the Inquirer and Daily News seeking comment on the township’s action.

He previously disputed characterizations of Namdar’s relationship with Voorhees Township as antagonistic, saying the two sides are working closely to redevelop the mall property.

Namdar bought the property in 2015 from Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.