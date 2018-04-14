North Philly motel attracted drugs and prostitution. A nonprofit bought it and shut it down

Delaware County man convicted in beating of wife that was captured by cellphone audio recording

A Delaware County man has been convicted in the near-fatal beating and strangling of his wife, who recorded audio of the attack on her cellphone.

Tyre Bey, 42, of Sharon Hill, was found guilty Friday evening of attempted murder and aggravated assault, the Delaware County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Saturday.

“Mr. Bey is a violent, dangerous individual who, with his bare hands, nearly killed the mother of his children and the woman he supposedly loved,” District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said.

Bey was tried after his wife told police, who interviewed her at Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital after the September 2016 incident, that she was attacked after telling him at the end of a two-hour-long early-morning conversation that she wanted a divorce.

Bey punched her in the face, knocking out her front tooth, then choked her, prosecutors said. In audio from the wife’s cellphone — which she had set to record during the conversation — Bey can be heard during the struggle telling her that “you’re going to die tonight” and “bye, bye, bye, bye,” they said.

As a repeat and violent offender, Bey faces a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence, prosecutors said. Sentencing is scheduled for June 4.